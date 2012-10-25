版本:
International Paper quarterly profit drops 49 percent

Oct 25 International Paper Co reported a 49 percent drop in third-quarter net earnings on Thursday, due in part to a decline in consumer packaging sales.

The company posted net earnings of $237 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with $468 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 6 percent to $7 billion.

