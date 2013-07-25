International Paper profit nearly doubles on price hikes

July 25 International Paper Co, the largest provider of shipping boxes for Amazon.com Inc and other giant e-commerce companies, said Thursday that quarterly net income nearly doubled as it successfully raised prices in its largest unit.

The company reported net income of $259 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with $134 million, or 31 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $7.34 billion.