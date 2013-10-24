UPDATE 1-International Paper profit tops estimatess; box sales up

Oct 24 International Paper Co reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by
strong sales of corrugated packaging for shipping boxes.
John Faraci, the chief executive, said in an interview the
global economy continued to improve, but at a pace below its
potential. Given IP's broad exposure to a range of industries,
its results can offer a barometer of economic health.
For the third quarter, the company posted net income of $382
million, or 85 cents per share, compared with $237 million, or
54 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding a pension charge and other one-time items, the
company earned $1.05 per share. By that measure, analysts
expected earnings of 93 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $7.41 billion. Analysts expected
$7.48 billion.
Developed markets are starting to recover at a slow pace,
and emerging markets are growing, though more slowly than in
previous years, Faraci said in the interview.
"I believe most of the worst is behind us," he said. "But in
this slowing global growth environment, we're well below our
potential."
IP said sales of industrial packaging, the business that
sells shipping boxes to Amazon.com Inc and other giant
e-commerce companies, jumped 13 percent.
Demand for printing paper, especially in North America,
continued to slip, harming profit for its segments in that
market.