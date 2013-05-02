International Paper quarterly profit more than doubles

BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
May 2 International Paper Co, the largest producer of corrugated boxes in North America, said Thursday that its quarterly profit more than doubled on higher selling prices to customers.
The company posted first-quarter net earnings of $318 million, or 71 cents per share, compared with $188 million, or 43 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.
Sales rose 7 percent to $7.1 billion.
* March 2017 average daily volume (ADV) reached 16.9 million contracts, up 18 percent from March 2016
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -As of April 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of aum was about $31.9 billion, a net decrease of about $1.8 billion since March 1, 2017