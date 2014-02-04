版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 4日 星期二 20:23 BJT

International Paper 4th-qtr profit nearly doubles

Feb 4 International Paper Co, the largest North American producer of corrugated shipping boxes, said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled due in part to strong sales to Amazon.com Inc and other retail customers.

For the quarter, the company posted net income of $436 million, or 98 cents per share, up from $235 million, or 53 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose to $7.25 billion from $7.08 billion in the year-ago period.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐