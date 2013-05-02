BRIEF-International Paper CEO John Faraci tells Reuters "there's room for" dividend increase

BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
May 2 International Paper Co : * CEO john faraci tells Reuters "there's room for" dividend increase * CEO says will talk with board "later in the year" about dividend increase * CEO says world economies improving, but "at a frustratingly slow pace" -
interview * CEO says more consumers buying boxes for moving, but box sales weak in food
markets - interview * CEO says, "we're very positive when we look at ip for the second half of the
year" * CEO says unclear what impact obamacare will have, says will "watch and learn"
* March 2017 average daily volume (ADV) reached 16.9 million contracts, up 18 percent from March 2016
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -As of April 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of aum was about $31.9 billion, a net decrease of about $1.8 billion since March 1, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2o5iClW)