BRIEF-International Paper CEO John Faraci tells Reuters "there's room for" dividend increase

May 2 International Paper Co : * CEO john faraci tells Reuters "there's room for" dividend increase * CEO says will talk with board "later in the year" about dividend increase * CEO says world economies improving, but "at a frustratingly slow pace" -

interview * CEO says more consumers buying boxes for moving, but box sales weak in food

markets - interview * CEO says, "we're very positive when we look at ip for the second half of the

year" * CEO says unclear what impact obamacare will have, says will "watch and learn"