UPDATE 1-International Rectifier cuts Q2 rev view

* Sees Q2 rev $229-$230 mln vs est $253.5 mln

* Says rev came below expectations due to low demand in China, Europe

* Expects gross margin in Dec qtr to be about 35.5 pct

Jan 23 Semiconductor maker International Rectifier Corp cut its second-quarter revenue expectations on weak demand for its power management products in China and Europe.

The company, which competes with Volterra Semiconductor and Intersil Corp, now expects revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 25, 2011 to be between $229 million and $230 million, down from its earlier forecast of $240 million to $270 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $253.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

International Rectifier said demand for appliances fell in China and the Thailand floods led to weakness in the computing end market.

Europe saw a slide in industrial and automotive demand, the company said in a statement.

For the third quarter, International Rectifier expects revenue to be modestly stronger than the December quarter, though gross margin is expected to fall by 4 percentage points.

The company expects second-quarter gross margin at about 35.5 percent.

Shares of the El Segundo, California-based company closed at $23.43 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.