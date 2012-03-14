UPDATE 1-International Shipholding sells two vessels to repay debt

BRIEF-BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE EXTENSION OF DATE TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION
* BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP. STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE EXTENSION OF DATE TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION
March 14 Shipping company International Shipholding Corp said it would sell two of its vessels for $73.9 million to Norwegian Car Carriers ASA to repay debt.
International Shipholding, which provides specialized vessels for transporting cargo, will sell two of its pure car truck carriers -- used to transport vehicles such as cars and construction machinery.
The company, which has a fleet of 38 vessels, expects to report a gain of about $3.5 million from the deal in the first quarter.
Proceeds from the deal will be used to pay down a debt of about $35 million and help it pursue "accretive growth opportunities," the company said.
The Mobile, Alabama-based company's shares, which have gained 17 percent in value in the last three months, were trading at $21.25 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* LogMeIn Chairman Michael Simon joins SessionM Board of Directors
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 As a teenager in the early 1970s retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Robert S. Harward played football and basketball, was popular with classmates and, like many American high school students, was known for partying.