UPDATE 1-International Tower Hill ups size of Alaska resource

TORONTO, Aug 23 Miner International Tower Hill (ITH) (ITH.TO) said on Tuesday it had increased the estimate of the gold resource at its Livengood project in Alaska and said it will cost about $1.61 billion to develop the mine.

The Vancouver-based company boosted the total resource at the deposit, located below the Arctic Circle about 115 kilometers (70 miles) northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska, to 20.6 million ounces from 13.3 million ounces.

The project would produce an average of 562,000 ounces of gold a year over its 23-year life, with cash costs averaging $703 per ounce, the company said.

It estimated production of 664,000 ounces a year at a cash cost of $557 an ounce in the first five years.

ITH plans to release a prefeasibility study by the end of the year and expects to submit permit applications within the next 12 months.

ITH shares rose 3.84 percent to C$8.38 on Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Peter Galloway)