New Issue- International Wire sells $250 mln in notes

Sept 28 International Wire Group Inc on Friday sold $250 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo and Jefferies were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: INTERNATIONAL WIRE AMT $250 MLN COUPON 8.5 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 8.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/04/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 788 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS