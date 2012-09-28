New Issue- International Wire sells $250 mln in notes

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Sept 28 International Wire Group Inc on Friday sold $250 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo and Jefferies were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: INTERNATIONAL WIRE AMT $250 MLN COUPON 8.5 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 8.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/04/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 788 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct