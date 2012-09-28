版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 29日 星期六 06:20 BJT

New Issue- International Wire sells $250 mln in notes

Sept 28 International Wire Group Inc 
on Friday sold $250 million of senior secured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo and Jefferies were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: INTERNATIONAL WIRE

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 8.5 PCT     MATURITY    10/15/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 8.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  10/04/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 788 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐