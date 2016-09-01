Online art auctioneer Auctionata/Paddle8 names new CEO

FRANKFURT, Sept 1 German-U.S. online auction house Auctionata/Paddle8, one of the leading online auctioneers for art and luxury collectibles, on Thursday named former Bertelsmann executive board member and new business head Thomas Hesse as the start-up's chief executive.

Auctionata specialises in holding live, streaming media auctions over the internet. It was founded in Vienna in 2012 by former CEO Alexander Zacke and two co-founders before moving to Berlin. Zacke will become chief marketplace officer.

New York-based Hesse has more than 20 years of experience in television and new media at German broadcaster RTL and led the 2004 merger of Sony Music and Bertelsmann Music. The company also named former Procter & Gamble finance manager Lucas Huelsmann as its chief financial officer.

"Three years after the launch of the livestream auction, Auctionata/Paddle8 is one of the most promising and innovative companies at the highly dynamic intersection of ecommerce, media, art and luxury goods," Hesse said in a statement.

Auctionata merged in May with New York-based contemporary art auction house Paddle8, which was founded in 2010 and had taken in $44 million in funding from venture capital funders, art-world backers and celebrity artist Damien Hirst.

The combined company, which focuses on mid-market auctions, competes with Christie's on the high end and eBay on the low end. It had joint sales of $150 million and nearly 800,000 registered users, the company said in May.

In 2015, Auctionata set a record for the most expensive Asian work of art sold online, when an 18th century Chinese clock grossed $3.8 million.

Paddle 8, in addition to its stable of contemporary art, also auctions collectibles, including Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain's signed Visa credit card and Frank Sinatra's 1944 driver's licence. (Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)