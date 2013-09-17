Brazil retailer Dafiti secures $70 million from Canadian fund

| SAO PAULO, Sept 17
Online fashion retailer
Dafiti said on Tuesday it will receive $70 million from Canada's
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, in a cash-for-equity transaction
that shows resilient investor interest in e-commerce in Brazil.
The investment, which comes as sluggish growth and inflation
give some investors pause in Latin America's biggest economy,
follows heavy interest by foreign investors in recent years in
the country's $10 billion e-commerce market.
Despite the slowdown, many internet companies, venture
capital groups and other investors believe the market will grow
rapidly in a country with relatively low Internet penetration.
In a statement, Wayne Kozun, a senior vice president at
Teachers,' as the pension fund is known, cited "a growing middle
class, huge consumption potential and significant growth in
online and mobile access" as reasons for the Dafiti investment.
Dafiti, Brazil's answer to Zappos, the popular shoe and
fashion retailer owned by Amazon, is undeterred by high
inflation, soaring household debt and the other economic woes
that could crimp consumer sentiment.
Brazil's economy, fueled in part by soaring consumer demand
during a decade-long boom, is expected to grow by little more
than 2 percent this year, compared with the 7.5 percent growth
posted in 2010.
"When we look at Brazil, we don't think only of GDP growth,
but also a middle class and disposable income that continue to
grow," Philipp Povel, one of Dafiti's founders, said in an
interview.
Most encouraging is online potential, he added.
E-commerce represents only about 1 percent of all commerce
in Brazil, compared with a level closer to 10 percent in the
United States, Great Britain and elsewhere in Europe. Overall
internet penetration is also relatively low, at about 50 percent
of the population. Both factors represent a large untapped
market.
In the last few years, Internet heavyweights Facebook Inc
, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Twitter
and LinkedIn Corp have all started operations in
Brazil.
Dafiti - a startup launched in 2011 with help from German
incubator Rocket Internet - has, with the Teachers' investment,
now raised a total of $255 million. The company has also
received $65 million from New York-based Quadrant Capital
Advisors and $45 million from JP Morgan Asset Management.
The investments have enabled the retailer, based in Sao
Paulo, to consolidate its position as Brazil's top online
fashion outlet, with 30 percent of the market. Dafiti has also
ventured into other big Latin American markets, including
Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.
The overall size of the Latin American market for Dafiti is
worth more than $100 billion, Povel said.
"We just need to capture a little bit of that and then we
will be a multibillion dollar company," he said.
Dafiti said the Teachers' investment would help expand its
catalog in those markets, as well as increase warehouse capacity
and automate operations.
Market intelligence firm e-bit forecasts that e-commerce
sales in Brazil will jump 25 percent in 2013 to 28 billion reais
($12,28 billion). Fashion and accessories was the top selling
segment in the first half of 2013, accounting for 13.7 percent
of the orders placed in that period.