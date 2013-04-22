Brazil's sluggish economy starts to weigh on ecommerce

* Inflation hits Brazil's ecommerce industry
* Emerging middle class more sensitive to prices and credit
* Industry still attractive due to low Internet penetration
By Esteban Israel
SAO PAULO, April 22 Brazilian ecommerce
executives used to laugh when asked about the stagnation of
Latin America's biggest economy. Not anymore.
With inflation eroding consumption in this nation of 194
million people, the economy is casting a shadow over a
once-hyped market that recently attracted Amazon,
Facebook, Twitter and Netflix.
In some ways, the ecommerce slowdown can be traced to
Brazil's recent success in the sector. The emerging middle class
that helped ecommerce in Brazil grow over 20 percent a year for
the last five years is making the $11 billion industry more
vulnerable to the volatility of the real economy, potentially
moderating the appetite of investors and venture capital funds.
Unlike a decade ago, when only wealthier Brazilians had
computers and credit cards to make purchases online, the new
masses of Internet consumers are more sensitive to price
increases and the rising cost of credit.
"The ecommerce consumer is a little more cautious," said
Nuno Fuoto, an economist with the São Paulo-based business
school Fundação Instituto de Administração (FIA). "Inflation is
affecting income and the loss of purchasing power is having an
impact on sales."
A recent survey coordinated by Fouto showed that in São
Paulo, Brazil's biggest and wealthiest city, planned online
purchases fell to their lowest level in five years in the second
quarter of 2013. The number of people planning to buy online
between April and June dropped to 76.5 percent from 85.8 percent
in the same period last year.
Some executives sound skeptical about a 25 percent growth
projection for the country's ecommerce industry this year, which
would amount to a record $14 billion in sales.
"It is too optimistic. I don't see that growth happening,"
said the director of ecommerce for a Brazilian company leader in
its segment. "The industry is being affected by these not so
favorable dynamics of consumption."
One of the biggest headaches are rising prices. Annual
inflation in March pierced the government's 6.5 percent target
ceiling, sounding alarm bells in a country still traumatized by
memories of hyperinflation a couple of decades ago.
Inflation is starting to take a toll on retail sales, which
dropped in February for the first time in a decade - further
weakening one of the few drivers of growth in Latin America's
biggest economy.
The spike in consumer prices led the central bank to raise
its benchmark lending rate last week from an all-time low, the
start of a tightening cycle that will increase the cost of the
credit used in more than 70 percent of online purchases in
Brazil.
The FIA study projects steep drops in online consumer
spending in the second quarter of 2013 compared to the same
period a year earlier - 24.4 percent for appliances, 34.1
percent for electronics, 16.1 percent for computers and 22.9
percent for cell phones.
The ecommerce industry has already given up part of its
margins by cutting online prices by 6.13 percent in the year
through February, according to a poll by the Fundação Instituto
de Pesquisas Econômicas and the price-comparison site Buscapé.
OPPORTUNITY STILL THERE
Despite the slowdown, many economists remain bullish on
Brazil. A bulging middle class, combined with an Internet
penetration of just 44 percent - half that of the United States
- suggest a good outlook in the mid- and long-term.
The drop in planned spending "is the first indicator showing
that sentiment is cooling," said Pedro Guasti, director of the
research firm E-bit in São Paulo, "but it is still early to say
this has impacted ecommerce."
The brisk growth of online commerce is the consequence of an
economic boom that lifted some 30 million Brazilians out of
poverty over the last decade and turned them into consumers.
According to E-bit, over 10 million Brazilians made their first
online purchase in 2012 and half of them belonged to the
emerging middle class.
With unemployment and interest rates near record lows,
Brazilians continued their shopping spree last year, even as the
economy as a whole expanded a disappointing 0.9 percent.
Industry executives say Brazil's ecommerce is poised to slow
down as the market matures but the fundamentals remain positive.
"The economy is slower," said Guilherme Ribenboim, country
manager of Twitter, one of the latest global brands to launch an
operation in Brazil. "But with Internet penetration still low
and an expanding middle class, the opportunity is still there."