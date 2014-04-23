Brazilian Congress passes Internet bill of rights

| BRASILIA, April 22
BRASILIA, April 22 Brazil's Senate unanimously
approved groundbreaking legislation on Tuesday that guarantees
equal access to the Internet and protects the privacy of
Brazilian users in the wake of U.S. spying revelations.
President Dilma Rousseff, who was the target of U.S.
espionage according to documents leaked by former NSA analyst
Edward Snowden, plans to sign the bill into law. She will
present it on Wednesday at a global conference on the future of
the Internet, her office said in a blog.
The legislation, dubbed Brazil's "Internet Constitution,"
has been hailed by experts, such as the British physicist and
World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee, for balancing the
rights and duties of users, governments and corporations while
ensuring the Internet continues to be an open and decentralized
network.
To guarantee passage of the bill, Rousseffs government had
to drop a contentious provision that would have forced global
Internet companies to store data on their Brazilian users on
data center servers inside the country.
The rule was added to the bill after revelations last year
that the U.S. National Security Agency had spied on the personal
Internet communications of Brazilians, including those of
Rousseff among other world leaders.
Instead, the bill says companies such as Google Inc
and Facebook Inc will be subject to Brazil's laws and
courts in cases involving information on Brazilians, even if the
data is stored on servers abroad.
The government refused to drop a net neutrality provision
that was fiercely opposed by telecom companies because it bars
them from charging higher rates for access to content that uses
more bandwidth, such as video streaming and voice services like
Skype.
The legislation protects freedom of expression and
information, establishing that service providers will not be
liable for content published by users, but they must comply with
court orders to remove offensive or libelous material.
The bill limits the gathering and use of metadata on
Internet users in Brazil.
Following the spying revelations by Snowden, including
allegations that the NSA secretly collected data stored on
servers by Internet companies such as Google and Yahoo Inc
, Brazil sought to force them to store data on Brazilian
servers in the country.
Internet companies complained that would push up their costs
and create barriers to the free flow of information.
The revelations of NSA espionage using powerful surveillance
programs upset relations between the United States and Brazil
and led Rousseff to cancel a state visit to Washington in
October and denounce massive electronic surveillance of the
Internet in a speech to the U.N. General Assembly.
Rousseff and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, another leader
that the NSA was alleged to have spied upon, have led
international efforts to limit digital espionage over the
Internet.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)