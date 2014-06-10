Videos may make up 84 percent of internet traffic by 2018 -Cisco

| WASHINGTON, June 10
WASHINGTON, June 10 Video consumption of the
World Cup alone will generate nearly as much Internet traffic as
occurred in all of Australia in 2013, according to a new Cisco
Systems Inc report that shows growth in Internet
traffic is fueled by video.
The report, which says video is expected to grow to 84
percent of Internet traffic in the United States by 2018 from 78
percent currently, raises questions about whether Internet
service providers should prioritize traffic, which has become a
controversial issue.
"In the future at some point every month is going to look
like the world cup month because the consumption just keeps
getting bigger and bigger," said Robert Pepper, Cisco's vice
president of global technology policy.
Cisco, one of the leading makers of networking equipment,
studies the use and speed of devices, connections and data for
an annual forecast of Internet traffic growth.
The report, released on Tuesday, comes as the Federal
Communications Commision debates legislation on Internet
traffic, or "net neutrality," that could allow
telecommunications companies the right to prioritize some
traffic.
Critics of the proposed revisions worry the rules would
create "fast lanes" for companies that pay up and slower traffic
for others.
Not all Internet traffic will be the same, according to the
report. Internet connected medical devices, for example, would
have a different data profile than video streaming, but a higher
speed urgency.
The report forecasts that, by 2018, online connected
machines will take over televisions as the fastest growing
connected devices, making up over 46 percent of Internet
traffic, from the current 25 percent.
"A world in which we want networks to treat all traffic the
same will inhibit these connections," Jeff Campbell, Cisco's
vice president of government and community relations told
Reuters.
"As the FCC looks at rewriting its net neutrality rules, it
is important that we allow for things like managed services and
specialized services that can provide new applications for
consumers," Campbell added.
(Reporting By Marina Lopes. Editing by Andre Grenon)