Internet revolution dawns with .yournamehere domains

* $185,000 application fee
* Opportunities for big brands, small firms, communities
* U.S. trademark lobby opposes process
* First domain awards could come near end of 2012
By Georgina Prodhan
LONDON, Jan 12 A quiet Internet revolution
begins on Thursday. Organisations can begin applying to name and
run their own domains instead of entrusting them to the
operators of .com, .org, .gov and others.
Up to 2,000 applications are expected to be made to ICANN,
the body that oversees the Internet's naming system for
so-called "top-level" international domains. The window to grab
some virtual real estate will close in three months' time,
probably for years.
The most radical move in U.S.-based ICANN's 13-year history
is designed to foster competition and innovation, allowing the
new domain owners to build new communities, strengthen ties with
customers and give consumers more power.
"It's a fascinating new chapter in the Internet's history,"
says Jonathan Robinson, non-executive director of Afilias, which
is helping with applications and already provides key
infrastructure for .org, .info and .mobi.
"It's opening up new fronts of Internet real estate and that
brings opportunity and threat."
Most of the first wave of applications is expected to come
from leading brand owners who see an opportunity to boost their
visibility online, or simply fear that others will grab "their"
space if they do not do so themselves.
At $185,000 per application, estimated start-up costs of
$500,000 and annual running costs of about $100,000, a
.yournamehere domain will be out of reach of the smallest
companies and organisations.
But applications are expected from cities or regions with
strong identities, such as .london and .mumbai, from companies
aiming to build a business based on new domains, and from
community identifiers like .eco or .gay.
Melbourne IT, a leading consultancy firm that is preparing
about 100 applications for customers, says most interest has
come from the financial services and consumer goods sectors.
"They're looking at it as something they can use as an
additional weapon." says the firm's European sales director
Stuart Durham.
"Banks are looking at it for online authentication, to
prevent fraud and build trust, while consumer goods makers
believe they can use this to become more effective in their
online marketing and consumer engagement," he says.
For example, a customer on a site ending .hsbc could be
certain it was genuinely operated by the bank, or a consumer
goods maker like Canon might give each customer their own .canon
domain to keep details of their purchases and for communication.
SECRECY
Camera maker Canon is one of just a handful of
companies to have acknowledged they are applying to operate
their own brand domains -- Deloitte and Hitachi are
others. Others are more secretive, fearing unwanted competition,
and ICANN will publish details of applicants only after the
window closes in April.
In cases where more than one applicant has a legitimate
claim to operate a domain - for example, .apple could be
contested by the iPod maker and the record label -- ICANN will
hold an auction.
The trademark lobby in the United States has some issues
with this process. It argues that brand owners will be forced to
mount expensive and unnecessary bids to protect their brands
online, and has mounted a last-minute offensive to change the
rules.
But ICANN says strict criteria are already in place to
protect interests.
Applicants have to demonstrate that they have relevant
intellectual property rights, and detail how they will operate
the domain. The aim here is to prevent cybersquatters from
buying up valuable ones and then leaving them inactive while
they negotiate a profitable sale to a more legitimate claimant.
The $185,000 application fee is a far cry from the $10 or so
needed to register a .com site. Applicants have to fill in a
lengthy and complex application form, around which a whole
consultancy industry has sprung up.
"It's not something you can just complete in five minutes
online using a credit card, like you can for a .com domain name
today," says Melbourne IT's Durham.
Jeff Ernst, principal analyst at technology analysis firm
Forrester, says he is advising customers against a knee-jerk
application.
"I'm not an evangelist for the programme myself. I've talked
to about 50 companies now in the last six months. There were
only about five or six that we found had reason to apply," he
says. I'm advising against just doing a defensive registration."
ARTIFICIAL SCARCITY
Beyond the big brands, the revolution in Internet naming
could give smaller businesses the chance to increase their
visibility online.
With the introduction of geographical top-level domains, a
bicycles firm, for example, might boost its profile by winning
bicycles.london or bicycles.mumbai, whereas bicycles.com could
be prohibitively expensive to acquire from the owner.
"There's tremendous artificial scarcity that's been caused
by the delay in the development of these new domains," says
Jacob Malthouse, co-founder of Big Room, a Canadian company
which is applying to run the new top-level domain .eco.
Malthouse believes the changes mean global communities such
as the environmental movement will be better able to unite and
work together in future. His organisation is backed by some of
the world's biggest environmental groups, including Greenpeace,
WWF International and the Green Cross.
Malthouse argues that with such backers, .eco would have the
authority to certify genuine environmental organisations and
individuals, allowing only them to register a .eco address, and
screening out much of the "greenwash" that exists.
"The environmental community has never had a home on the
Internet before," he says.
"We see .eco as an opportunity for smaller organisations or
smaller businesses. Maybe a .org doesn't really communicate what
they do, or .com doesn't communicate it."
Malthouse says he has been open about his bid to gather the
most broad-based and authoritative support possible, to prevent
commercial interests from grabbing the domain.
"I think there's a real risk that private groups will try to
force .eco to auction. The way we manage that is by
demonstrating environmental community support. That's why we've
been so public about the bid," he says.
CANDY FLOSS
A handful of potential new domains such as .eco seem likely
to succeed but many may turn out to be little used, as was the
experience for .jobs, .museum .travel and others in previous,
experimental rounds of liberalisation.
The .com domain remains dominant for companies, Tim
Freeborn, technology and media analyst at London-based brokerage
Xcap points out.
"The .mobis were a bit of a washout even though people made
money selling addresses," he said. "There may be lots of
addresses but they just may not catch anyone's imagination."
Freeborn follows Top Level Domain Holdings, a
London-listed company set up to exploit the possibilities of the
programme, and which is applying for 20 domains on behalf of
customers and 30-50 for itself.
Peter Dengate Thrush, TLDH's executive chairman and a former
chairman of ICANN, says the process has been protracted -- six
years in the planning -- and scepticism widespread, but interest
is belatedly gathering momentum.
"A lot of people are waking up to domain names in general.
The availability of .xxx (for pornographic sites) has alerted a
lot of people," says Thrush.
Some investors are buying TLDH shares as a pure-play bet on
the value of the new domains. Its share price has risen 41
percent since the end of November, as fears that the U.S.
trademark lobby might derail ICANN's plans have faded.
Still, the model has yet to be proven. ICANN is likely to
take until the end of 2012 to award the first new top-level
domains, and in the case of hotly contested ones it may be years
before they come online.
"The main risk is that people and companies will still
gravitate towards .com, and the second risk is that the process
of sorting out some of the major generics will be protracted,"
says Mike Jeremy, analyst at London brokerage Daniel Stewart,
who also covers TLDH.
Xcap's Freeborn says: "It feels like candy floss. It's very
hard to get a grip on it at the moment. A year from now it
should be a lot clearer."