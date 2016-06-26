RPT-Google, Facebook quietly move toward automatic blocking of extremist videos

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Joseph Menn and Dustin Volz
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, June 24 Some of the
web's biggest destinations for watching videos have quietly
started using automation to remove extremist content from their
sites, according to two people familiar with the process.
The move is a major step forward for internet companies that
are eager to eradicate violent propaganda from their sites and
are under pressure to do so from governments around the world as
attacks by extremists proliferate, from Syria to Belgium and the
United States.
YouTube and Facebook are among the sites deploying systems
to block or rapidly take down Islamic State videos and other
similar material, the sources said.
The technology was originally developed to identify and
remove copyright-protected content on video sites. It looks for
"hashes," a type of unique digital fingerprint that internet
companies automatically assign to specific videos, allowing all
content with matching fingerprints to be removed rapidly.
Such a system would catch attempts to repost content already
identified as unacceptable, but would not automatically block
videos that have not been seen before.
The companies would not confirm that they are using the
method or talk about how it might be employed, but numerous
people familiar with the technology said that posted videos
could be checked against a database of banned content to
identify new postings of, say, a beheading or a lecture inciting
violence.
The two sources would not discuss how much human work goes
into reviewing videos identified as matches or near-matches by
the technology. They also would not say how videos in the
databases were initially identified as extremist.
Use of the new technology is likely to be refined over time
as internet companies continue to discuss the issue internally
and with competitors and other interested parties.
In late April, amid pressure from U.S. President Barack
Obama and other U.S. and European leaders concerned about online
radicalization, internet companies including Alphabet Inc's
YouTube, Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and
CloudFlare held a call to discuss options, including a
content-blocking system put forward by the private Counter
Extremism Project, according to one person on the call and three
who were briefed on what was discussed.
The discussions underscored the central but difficult role
some of the world's most influential companies now play in
addressing issues such as terrorism, free speech and the lines
between government and corporate authority.
None of the companies at this point has embraced the
anti-extremist group's system, and they have typically been wary
of outside intervention in how their sites should be policed.
"It's a little bit different than copyright or child
pornography, where things are very clearly illegal," said Seamus
Hughes, deputy director of George Washington University's
Program on Extremism.
Extremist content exists on a spectrum, Hughes said, and
different web companies draw the line in different places.
Most have relied until now mainly on users to flag content
that violates their terms of service, and many still do. Flagged
material is then individually reviewed by human editors who
delete postings found to be in violation.
The companies now using automation are not publicly
discussing it, two sources said, in part out of concern that
terrorists might learn how to manipulate their systems or that
repressive regimes might insist the technology be used to censor
opponents.
"There's no upside in these companies talking about it,"
said Matthew Prince, chief executive of content distribution
company CloudFlare. "Why would they brag about censorship?"
The two people familiar with the still-evolving industry
practice confirmed it to Reuters after the Counter Extremism
Project publicly described its content-blocking system for the
first time last week and urged the big internet companies to
adopt it.
WARY OF OUTSIDE SOLUTION
The April call was led by Facebook's head of global policy
management, Monika Bickert, sources with knowledge of the call
said. On it, Facebook presented options for discussion,
according to one participant, including the one proposed by the
non-profit Counter Extremism Project.
The anti-extremism group was founded by, among others,
Frances Townsend, who advised former president George W. Bush on
homeland security, and Mark Wallace, who was deputy campaign
manager for the Bush 2004 re-election campaign.
Three sources with knowledge of the April call said that
companies expressed wariness of letting an outside group decide
what defined unacceptable content.
Other alternatives raised on the call included establishing
a new industry-controlled nonprofit or expanding an existing
industry-controlled nonprofit. All the options discussed
involved hashing technology.
The model for an industry-funded organization might be the
nonprofit National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,
which identifies known child pornography images using a system
known as PhotoDNA. The system is licensed for free by Microsoft
Corp.
Microsoft announced in May it was providing funding and
technical support to Dartmouth College computer scientist Hany
Farid, who works with the Counter Extremism Project and helped
develop PhotoDNA, "to develop a technology to help stakeholders
identify copies of patently terrorist content."
Facebook's Bickert agreed with some of the concerns voiced
during the call about the Counter Extremism Project's proposal,
two people familiar with the events said. She declined to
comment publicly on the call or on Facebook's efforts, except to
note in a statement that Facebook is "exploring with others in
industry ways we can collaboratively work to remove content that
violates our policies against terrorism."
In recent weeks, one source said, Facebook has sent out a
survey to other companies soliciting their opinions on different
options for industry collaboration on the issue.
William Fitzgerald, a spokesman for Alphabet's Google unit,
which owns YouTube, also declined to comment on the call or
about the company's automated efforts to police content.
A Twitter spokesman said the company was still evaluating
the Counter Extremism Project's proposal and had "not yet taken
a position."
A former Google employee said people there had long debated
what else besides thwarting copyright violations or sharing
revenue with creators the company should do with its Content ID
system. Google's system for content-matching is older and far
more sophisticated than Facebook's, according to people familiar
with both.
Lisa Monaco, senior adviser to the U.S. president on
counterterrorism, said in a statement that the White House
welcomed initiatives that seek to help companies "better respond
to the threat posed by terrorists' activities online.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn in San Francisco and Dustin Volz in
Washington; Additional reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Jim
Finkle; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Bill Rigby)