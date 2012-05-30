Court fight over US Internet rules likely delayed to 2013

* Briefing schedule proposed in net neutrality case
* Would mean no resolution to litigation until next year
* FCC names panel to oversee implementation of rules
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, May 30 The legal fight over the U.S.
government's new Internet traffic rules will likely drag into
next year, according to a proposed court schedule.
The Federal Communications Commission in 2010 adopted "net
neutrality" rules that forbid broadband providers from blocking
access to lawful content, while leaving flexibility for
providers to manage their networks. For example, while other
rules block access to child pornography, the "net neutrality"
rules do not allow blockage of material the provider may oppose
for political or other reasons.
The rules were seen as a compromise but still upset both
industry players and public interest groups, which have in turn
filed suits challenging the rules.
Counsel for the numerous parties entangled in the fight over
the rules proposed a schedule with the court on May 25 that sets
Nov. 21 as the deadline for final briefs.
If the briefing schedule is accepted by the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, oral arguments
will likely not be scheduled until next year.
Medley Global Advisors analyst Jeffrey Silva said the debate
over regulations to mandate the neutrality of the Internet - in
terms of restrictions on content, sites, platforms and types of
equipment that may be attached - has been fierce and will only
heat up once the challenges reach the courtroom.
"It's been dormant for a while but you can see little
indications that it's going to pick up steam down the road,"
Silva said.
Verizon Communications Inc filed suit last September,
asking the D.C. appeals court to have the rules thrown out. It
said the FCC was "arbitrary" and "capricious" and acted beyond
its statutory authority in imposing the rules.
Public interest groups, meanwhile, have criticized the rules
as too weak, saying the FCC was swayed by big industry players,
including AT&T Inc and Comcast Corp.
Free Press, a public interest group, also filed suit in
September in the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston,
challenging provisions in the order that give wireless broadband
providers more discretion in managing their networks.
These and other cases have been consolidated before the D.C.
appeals court.
The FCC has repeatedly expressed confidence in the legal
foundation backing its "Open Internet" order, which took effect
Nov. 20, 2011.
The FCC on Tuesday unveiled the members of a net-neutrality
oversight panel that will monitor the impact of the rules and
make recommendations on preserving the openness of the Internet.
Harvard Law professor Jonathan Zittrain will chair the
committee, while David Clark, a research specialist at the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will serve as vice chair.
Netflix, Comcast, AT&T and Walt Disney Co are among
the companies represented on the advisory panel, as well as
advocacy groups such as the Internet Society and National Urban
League.
The case is Verizon v. FCC, U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia, case No. 11-1355 (and consolidated cases).