SimilarWeb unifies mapping of mobile and computer Web

* Web tracking firm combines computer, mobile data in single
view
* Mobile data available for selected countries, eventually
global
By Eric Auchard
LONDON, Sept 29 The mobile Internet economy
remains mostly uncharted territory for app publishers, their
competitors, the advertisers who support them, and investors
deciding where to place their bets.
Now Israeli start-up SimilarWeb Ltd. is expanding its
service for measuring computer usage into the mobile Internet
realm and the apps where users spend the overwhelming bulk of
their time on smartphones.
Apps are the dedicated applications users have come to rely
on rather than surfing the web for information. Apps are handier
and store data locally, allowing people to use them whether or
not they have a solid data connection.
Tel Aviv-based SimilarWeb introduced new services last week
that give industry players and researchers a unified view of
desktop computer, mobile Internet and mobile app activity among
users, first in the United States and Britain, and then
worldwide in coming months.
"SimilarWeb brings a transparency to the Internet economy
never known before," says Marco Rodzynek, founder of NOAH
Advisors Ltd., a pan-European corporate finance boutique for
Internet firms who previously headed media and Internet
investment banking at Lehman Brothers Europe.
As human activity goes mobile, it no longer makes sense to
rely on tracking only sedentary computer users for activities
like shopping or dining out, for example.
Global consumer ecommerce sales alone are expected to reach
nearly US$1.5 trillion in 2014 while spending on online
advertising will top $140 billion, according to estimates by
research firm eMarketer.
A recent Citi report forecast app store revenue will top $23
billion globally in 2014, up 43 percent from a year ago.
FILLING IN THE GAPS
SimilarWeb gathers big pools of anonymised user data from a
mix of sources to statistically analyse millions of sites, and
more recently, mobile app activity. It turns this into rankings
by country and sector category relative to peers.
"We measure how users engage with websites and mobile apps,
and which destinations they use more than others," SimilarWeb
Co-founder and Chief Executive Or Offer said in an interview.
SimilarWeb has received about $25 million in backing from
investors led by Naspers Ltd., the South African
electronic media company which holds a 26 percent stake.
Other backers include top Israeli venture investors Moshe
Lichtman of Israel Growth Partners, Yossi Vardi, the godfather
of the Israeli start-up scene and Britain's David Alliance.
What passes for mobile measurement now comes from sites led
by AppAnnie and Yahoo's Flurry, which mainly focus on
analysing initial downloads of apps. How much consumers use
those apps and where they go from there is terra incognita.
"If SimilarWeb can replicate existing Web measurement tools
in the app domain, they will have something really special,"
said IDC mobile analyst John Jackson said, speaking of the
general limitations of mobile Internet measurement.
Most Web analytics firms focus on single national markets,
mainly the United States, or track usage in only a handful of
developed countries, making it hard to verify competitive claims
by Web or mobile firms in the rest of the world.
SimilarWeb's closest peers are U.S.-focused Compete, a unit
of WPP's Millward Brown and Experian Plc's
Hitwise, which monitors the U.S. and six other major countries.
ComScore, the biggest player in Web tracking, has
shifted increasingly into advertising measurement and is
especially strong in so-called display, or banner ad analytics.
Active in 172 countries, it focuses largely on big-budget
clients to help them analyse where to spend their ad dollars.
SimilarWeb tracks Internet and mobile use in more than 200
countries, offering standardised rankings for site traffic in
the top 55 Web countries, including lesser-known markets such as
Colombia, India, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine. It targets
search and social media marketing and, now, mobile strategy.
SimilarWeb is weighing its financing options and aims for an
initial public offering in 2016, CEO Offer said.
Offer remains cagey about financial results, saying only
that company sales are currently in the "double-digit millions"
in terms of dollars.
Analyst Jackson sees a market to be conquered by the company
that gets tracking right.
"The world's eyeballs are going mobile. The ad spend is
going mobile. I don't think anyone has won the contest the way
that Nielsen once did with measuring broadcast television," he
said.
(1 euro = 1.2682 US dollar)
(Reporting By Eric Auchard; editing by Keith Weir)