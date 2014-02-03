Web companies give first look at secret U.S. government data requests

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 3 Facebook, Microsoft
, Yahoo and Google on Monday began
publishing details about the number of secret government
requests for data they receive, hoping to show limited
involvement in controversial U.S. surveillance efforts.
The tech industry has pushed for greater transparency on
government data requests, seeking to shake off concerns about
their involvement in vast, surreptitious surveillance programs
revealed last summer by former spy contractor Edward Snowden.
The government said last month it would relax rules
restricting what details companies can disclose about Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court orders they receive
for user information. Several companies, including Google and
Microsoft, sued the government last year, seeking the ability to
disclose more of that data.
Microsoft General Counsel Brad Smith said on Monday the
latest data showed that the info the government has asked online
companies to turn over has not been as vast as some feared.
"We have not received the type of bulk data requests that
are commonly discussed publicly regarding telephone records,"
Smith said. "This is a point we've publicly been making in a
generalized way since last summer, and it's good finally to have
the ability to share concrete data."
Between 15,000 to 15,999 Microsoft-user accounts were the
subject of FISA court orders requesting content during the first
six months of 2013, the company said.
Still, Smith cited media reports - based on Snowden's leaked
documents - that the government may have intercepted user
information without tech companies' knowledge or cooperation, by
tapping into communications cables that link Google and Yahoo
datacenters.
"Despite the President's reform efforts and our ability to
publish more information, there has not yet been any public
commitment by either the U.S. or other governments to renounce
the attempted hacking of Internet companies," he said on
Microsoft's blog. "We believe the Constitution requires that our
government seek information from American companies within the
rule of law."
BREAKDOWN
Several Internet companies had previously disclosed an
approximate number of national security letters, which typically
seek customer data without court approval. Now, they have
greater leeway also to disclose details around FISA orders.
Google said that between 9,000 and 9,999 of its users'
accounts were the subject of such requests during the period,
while Facebook said it received FISA content requests for
between 5,000 to 5,999 members' accounts.
Yahoo said between 30,000 and 30,999 of accounts received
FISA requests for content, which it said could include words in
an email or instant message, photos on its Flickr photo-sharing
service and address book or calendar entries.
The companies released the information on their respective
blogs.
The various requests affected a fraction of a percent of the
hundreds of millions of users each company says employ its
online services, from email and search to social networking.
In terms of aggregate requests, Microsoft, Google and
Facebook said they each received between 0 and 999 FISA content
requests during the first six months of 2013.
The companies are required to report the number of requests
in increments of 1,000, and can only report the data with a
six-month delay, under the relaxed rules.
The three companies also said they had received between 0
and 999 "non-content" FISA orders between January and June 2013,
seeking general information such as user names.