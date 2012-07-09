UPDATE 1-'Internet Doomsday' virus fizzles, web traffic flows

* U.S. shuts down safety net that protected virus victims
* Security experts hear little noise following U.S. move
* Some Internet providers move to protect customers
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, July 9 Fears that a computer virus might
cut Internet access around the world appeared to be overblown o n
Mo nday after U.S. authorities removed a safety net that had
protected infected machines for months.
Shortly after midnight EDT, the authorities cut off computer
servers in New York City that had been put in place to direct
traffic for infected computers, which would have been unable to
access the Internet without their help.
Some blogs and news reports had warned that the shutdown of
the servers could trigger a potential "blackout" and described
the malicious software as the "Internet Doomsday" virus.
But that did not happen.
"All quiet," said Barry Greene, a security consultant who
volunteers with the DNS Changer Working Group, an ad-hoc group
of experts who teamed up to help fight the virus and educate the
public about how to eradicate it.
The working group was using the incidence of service calls
to Internet providers as a barometer for measuring the impact of
the sever shutdowns.
As of Monday afternoon New York time, providers had seen no
increase in call volume.
"The outreach campaign has reached everyone humanly
possible," Greene said.
Victims of the virus originally required assistance because
the virus had changed settings on their PCs, diverting Internet
traffic through rogue servers that showed them advertisements.
Police shut them down in November.
Infected machines would have been unable to access the Web
unless they were repaired, so authorities put the backup system
in place as a stopgap measure.
As of Sunday, the number of machines using the clean servers
was down to 211,000, with about 42,000 in the United States,
according to the FBI.
That is a tiny fraction of the world's more than 1 billion
Internet users, said Luis Corrons Granel, technical director
with the research lab of anti-virus software maker Panda
Security. "Not a big impact," he said.
The number of users who actually lost Internet service was
likely far fewer than the 211,000 who accessed the temporary
server on Sunday, said Hypponen, of F Secure.
That is because many Internet service providers, including
AT&T Inc and Time Warner Cable, set up their own
servers so their customers with infected machines could continue
to access the Internet.
"It's the 9th of July, and the Internet has not exploded
into bits and pieces," remarked one Twitter user.
The United States has charged seven people with
orchestrating the worldwide Internet fraud. Six were arrested in
Estonia, while the seventh, who was living in Russia, is still
at large. Estonia has extradited two of the men to New York,
where they appeared in Manhattan federal court.
The case is USA v. Tsastsin et al, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York, No. 11-cr-878.