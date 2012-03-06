CORRECTED-BT, TalkTalk lose online piracy appeal

By Georgina Prodhan
LONDON, March 6 British Internet service
providers BT and TalkTalk lost a court appeal on
online piracy on Tuesday, meaning they will have to identify and
warn customers suspected of having illegally downloaded movies
or music.
The ruling by Britain's Court of Appeal means that Internet
service providers ISPs will have to send warning letters to
customers suspected by film studios or record labels of having
illegally accessed material to which they own the rights.
If the warnings alone are not found to be effective after a
year of operation of the new scheme, new legislation could be
brought in to punish persistent offenders by slowing down or
suspending their Internet access.
In recent years, countries including France and New Zealand
have adopted a so-called three-strikes policy in which repeat
offenders can be disconnected after receiving three warnings.
But the tide may be turning as the Hollywood-led push for
tougher penalties on copyright pirates faces a backlash. Media
companies claim that piracy costs them billions of dollars in
lost revenues every year.
In January, a massive online protest by consumers, activists
and Internet companies including Wikipedia - which staged a 24
hour blackout - stopped U.S. anti-piracy legislation in its
tracks.
"Those protests show that governments might find it
politically unattractive to protect rights holders in too
draconian a way," copyright specialist Adam Rendle of
international law firm Taylor Wessing told Reuters.
"There's much greater mobilisation of the free Internet
movement than there was 18 months ago."
BT and TalkTalk had argued that the British legislation --
which will entail costs, complexity and possible opposition from
customers -- was incompatible with European law.
"Now that the court has made its decision, we will look at
the judgment carefully to understand its implications and
consider our next steps," BT said in a statement.
TalkTalk said: "We are reviewing this long and complex
judgement and considering our options. Though we have lost this
appeal we will continue fighting to defend our customers' rights
against this ill-judged legislation."
British regulator Ofcom will now have to publish a code
detailing how the process will work.
"Ofcom must require a high standard of evidence from
copyright owners to prevent innocent consumers being placed on a
copyright infringement list," Mike O'Connor, chief executive of
Britain's Consumer Focus, said in a statement.
"We need to see the roll-out of innovative legal services
which offer compelling alternatives to people looking to
download games, films, music and books online."