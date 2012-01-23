Megaupload kingpin tells NZ court he is innocent

| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Jan 23 The founder of online
file-sharing website Megaupload argued in a New Zealand court on
Monday he was innocent on charges of internet piracy and money
laundering and said authorities were trying to portray the
blackest picture of him.
Kim Dotcom, a German national, also known as Kim Schmitz,
argued for bail saying through his lawyer that he posed no
threat of absconding or restarting his businesses.
"Mr Dotcom emphatically denies any criminal misconduct or
wrongdoing, and denies the existence of a Mega Conspiracy,"
defence lawyer Paul Davison told the court on Monday.
But prosecutor Anne Toohey said Dotcom posed a flight risk
"at the extreme end of the scale" because it was believed he had
access to funds, could easily arrange transport, had multiple
identities and had a history of fleeing criminal charges.
Dotcom, 38, and three others, were arrested on Friday after
police raided his country estate at the request of the U.S.
Federal Bureau of Investigation. Police cut Dotcom out of a safe
room he had barricaded himself in.
The court adjourned the hearing until later in the day as it
considered certain legal issues in closed court.
The judge treated Dotcom's bail application separately from
that of the other three accused. Dotcom, dressed in black pants
and a tracksuit top, sat quietly in the dock with hands clasped
looking at the judge as his lawyer argued for bail.
The court hearing comes as media reported that Dotcom
ordered around NZ$4 million ($3.2 million) of renovations to the
sprawling mansion that he leased near Auckland, with its
manicured lawns, fountains, pools, palm-lined paths and
extensive security.
Defence lawyer Davison argued that Dotcom's passports had
been seized, his funds frozen, had co-operated with authorities,
and wanted to make New Zealand his permanent home.
U.S. authorities want to extradite Dotcom on charges he
masterminded a scheme that made more than $175 million in a few
short years by copying and distributing music, movies and other
copyrighted content without authorisation. Megaupload's lawyer
has said the company simply offered online storage.
The case is being heard as the debate over online piracy
reaches fever pitch in Washington where Congress is trying to
craft tougher legislation.
Lawmakers stopped anti-piracy legislation on Friday,
postponing a critical vote in a victory for Internet companies
that staged a mass online protest against the fast-moving bills.
The movie and music industries want Congress to crack down on
Internet piracy and content theft, but major Internet companies
like Google and Facebook have complained that current
drafts of the legislation would lead to censorship.
Critics of the U.S. Stop Online Piracy Act, or SOPA, and
Protect IP Act (PIPA), quickly showed their opposition to the
shutdown of Megaupload.com, with hackers attacking the public
websites of the Justice Department, the world's largest music
company Universal Music, and the two big trade groups that
represent the music and film industries.
Dotcom's New Zealand lawyer Davison said in court that
Megaupload's business was being misrepresented and authorities
were being aggressive to add drama to the case.
"His business did not reproduce or copy material as
alleged," he told the court, adding that copyright holders had
been given access to Megaupload to identify improper posting of
material, which had been taken off the site.
In New Zealand, questions are being asked about how Dotcom,
who moved to the country in 2010, could be given permanent
residency under a business investor scheme despite criminal
convictions for insider trading.
Prime Minister John Key said Dotcom's criminal past had
prevented him buying the NZ$30 million mansion and 20 hectare
property because he was not a "person of good character".
However, he said immigration authorities took into account
the wiping of Dotcom's criminal record under Germany's
'clean-slate' laws.
"The New Zealand officials contacted the German police. They
confirmed that was the situation, that they had no further
concerns and so, on that basis, they made the call to grant him
residency. That's not unusual," Key said on TVNZ.
EXTRADITION AGREEMENT STANDARD
A legal expert said extradition arrangements between New
Zealand and the United States were reasonably straightforward
and standard, but there were some important factors.
"The offence for which extradition is sought must be an
offence in the jurisdictions of both states," said Otago
University law professor Kevin Dawkins, adding that an accused
must be tried on the offence for which they are extradited.
New details emerged about Dotcom's lavish lifestyle and
tastes, with reports that he had a heated lap pool built just
off the master ensuite, with underwater speakers, imported
spring water and a custom ladder worth around NZ$15,000.
"It's insane, and it gets more insane inside. When we were
there we called it 'extreme home makeover, millionaire
edition'," a source close to the teams that did renovation work
the New Zealand Herald.
The anonymous source said other features inside the house
included a graffiti-style painting depicting Dotcom and his
wife, Mona, on the wall of one room, which also had about seven
60-inch television screens - each with its own X-box and luxury,
recliner chair.
A film posted on the Internet shows Dotcom, surrounded by
topless women and men spraying champagne on board a superyacht
during a "crazy weekend" in Monaco reported to have cost $10
million.
"Fast cars, hot girls, superyachts and amazing parties.
Decadence rules," said the commentary accompanying the so-called
fun documentary, which Dotcom dedicated to "all my fans".
The FBI estimates that Dotcom personally made around
$115,000 a day during 2010 from his empire. The list of property
to be seized, includes nearly 20 luxury cars, one of them a pink
Cadillac, works of art, and NZ$10 million invested in local
finance companies.