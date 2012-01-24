NZ court refuses bail for Megaupload founder

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
AUCKLAND Jan 25 The founder of online file-sharing website Megaupload, accused of masterminding a scheme that made more than $175 million in a few years by infringing copyrighted content without authorisation, was refused bail in a New Zealand court on Wednesday.
The judge remanded Kim Dotcom, a German national, also known as Kim Schmitz, in custody until Feb 22 for a hearing of the extradition application on charges of internet piracy and money laundering.
U.S. authorities want to extradite him on the charges, although his lawyer has said the company simply offered online storage, and that his client is innocent.
He had argued for bail saying that he posed no threat of absconding or restarting his businesses. But the prosecutor said he was a "flight risk at the extreme end of the scale" because it was believed he had access to funds, had multiple identities, and had a history of fleeing criminal charges.
Three other men charged with Dotcom will also be remanded, but their lawyers have said they will contest the decision.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.