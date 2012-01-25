UPDATE 2-Megaupload founder refused bail in New Zealand

* Judge worried Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom could flee NZ
* Discovery of illegal firearms further raised concerns
* Dotcom remanded in custody until Feb 22
* Dotcom "very disappointed", will appeal - lawyer
By Michael Perry
AUCKLAND, Jan 25 A New Zealand judge
ordered the founder of online file-sharing site Megaupload.com
to be held in custody for another month on Wednesday, saying the
suspected Internet pirate posed a significant flight risk.
Kim Dotcom, a German national also known as Kim Schmitz and
Kim Tim Jim Vestor, was remanded in custody until Feb 22 ahead
of a hearing of an extradition application by the United States.
Prosecutors say Dotcom was the ringleader of a group that
netted $175 million since 2005 by copying and distributing
music, movies and other copyrighted content without
authorisation. Dotcom's lawyers say the company simply offered
online storage and that he will fight extradition.
The judge said there was a significant risk Dotcom, who had
passports and bulging bank accounts in three names, could try to
flee the country.
"With sufficient determination and financial resources,
flight risk remains a real and significant possibility which I
cannot discount and bail is declined," Judge David McNaughton
said.
Dotcom, 38, and three others, were arrested on Friday after
70 New Zealand police raided his country estate at the request
of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Officers cut Dotcom out of a safe room he had barricaded
himself in within the sprawling mansion, reputedly New Zealand's
most expensive home.
LONG BATTLE LOOMS
Dotcom, dressed in the same black trousers and track suit
top he was arrested in, showed no emotion when the decision was
read out, but his lawyer said he was "very disappointed" and
would appeal immediately.
"The judge has agreed with much of what we have submitted
but he has taken a different view on the issue of flight risk,"
Paul Davison told reporters.
The judge said the finding of unlicensed and illegal guns in
the mansion, northwest of Auckland, pointed to possible criminal
connections, which could make it easier to escape to Germany,
where Dotcom would be safe from extradition.
Dotcom's lawyers said he emphatically denied the charges.
They also said he was suffering from diabetes and hypertension
as well as receiving treatment for a slipped disc.
He now faces four weeks behind bars in Auckland's main
remand prison.
Megaupload and its related sites were among the Internet's
most popular, allowing users to upload and share all kinds of
content.
The site boasted having a billion users and as much as 4
percent of all Internet traffic. Prosecutors say Dotcom
personally made $115,000 a day from the business in 2010.
The judge said he could not assess whether the United States
had a strong enough case against Dotcom or whether he had a good
defence.
"All I can says is that there appears to be an arguable
defence at least in respect of the breach of copyright charges,"
McNaughton wrote.
McNaughton said he did not know how long a hearing would
take, nor could it be heard "for some months". Legal experts
said the extradition process could drag on for an extended
period, as with efforts to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian
Assange to Sweden from Britain.
A group of Dotcom's supporters left the court dejected and
refused to talk to media.
Three other men charged with Dotcom were also remanded in
custody and applied to the judge for separate hearings to make
individual bail applications.