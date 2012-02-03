UPDATE 1-Megaupload founder refused bail in New Zealand

* NZ's High Court says lower court correct
* Dotcom says wants to fight charges get money back
* Dotcom says gets "funny visits" while in jail
WELLINGTON, Feb 3 A New Zealand court
refused an appeal by the founder of online file-sharing site
Megaupload.com to be freed on bail, on Friday, agreeing with
prosecutors there was a risk he would attempt to flee before an
extradition hearing.
Kim Dotcom, a German national also known as Kim Schmitz and
Kim Tim Jim Vestor, was returned to custody until Feb. 22 ahead
of a hearing on an extradition application by the United States.
The High Court in Auckland said the lower court judge was
right to rule there was a significant risk Dotcom, who had
passports and bank accounts in three names, might try to flee
the country.
There was nothing to tie Dotcom to New Zealand except his
motivation to fight the charges and get his funds, Justice
Raynor Asher said.
"The judge correctly concluded that the risk of flight
cannot be mitigated by the imposition of conditions, including
electronic monitoring," said prosecutor Anne Toohey.
STRENUOUSLY DENIES CHARGES
Prosecutors say Dotcom was the ringleader of a group that
netted $175 million since 2005 by copying and distributing
music, movies and other copyrighted content without
authorisation.
Dotcom's lawyers say the company simply offered online
storage and that he strenuously denies the charges and will
fight extradition.
Dotcom, 38, and three others, were arrested on Jan. 20 after
armed New Zealand police raided his country estate at the
request of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.
He told the court that with his assets frozen and business
shut down he had no intention of trying to flee to his native
Germany, where he would be safe from extradition.
"I will not run away. I want to fight these allegations on a
level playing field. I have three little children. My wife is
pregnant with twins. I just want to be with them," he said in
court.
EXTREME FLIGHT RISK, FUNNY VISITS
The prosecution again painted Dotcom as an extreme flight
risk because of he had multiple passports, sources of funds,
access to various means of travel, and previous history of
fleeing to avoid criminal charges.
Officers cut Dotcom out of a safe room he had barricaded
himself in within the sprawling mansion, reputedly New Zealand's
most expensive home.
Dotcom said he said he had received "funny visits" and
contacts while in jail, including one from a man claiming to be
a prosecutor asking for money in return for a favourable bail
hearing. He denied knowing anyone with a background in providing
forged documents, whom the prosecution said had tried to visit
him.
He said police had been unnecessarily aggressive when they
raided his property.
"I was punched in the face, I was kicked down on the floor,
one guy was standing on my hands ... it was bleeding."
Legal experts have said extradition hearings are likely to
be drawn out with appeals likely all the way to the country's
highest court.
The lower court judge said the accused appeared to have "an
arguable defence at least in respect of the breach of copyright
charges."