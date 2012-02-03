Megaupload founder refused bail in New Zealand

Feb 3 A New Zealand court refused an
appeal by the founder of online file-sharing site Megaupload.com
to be freed on bail on Friday, agreeing with prosecutors there
was a risk he would attempt to flee before an extradition
hearing.
Kim Dotcom, a German national also known as Kim Schmitz and
Kim Tim Jim Vestor, was returned to custody until Feb. 22 ahead
of a hearing on an extradition application by the United States.
Prosecutors say Dotcom was the leader of a group that netted
$175 million since 2005 by copying and distributing music,
movies and other copyrighted content without authorisation.
Dotcom's lawyers say the company simply offered online
storage and that he strenuously denies the charges and will
fight extradition.
Dotcom, 38, and three others were arrested on Jan. 20 after
armed New Zealand police raided his country estate at the
request of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.
He told the court that, with his assets frozen and business
shut down, he had no intention of trying to flee to his native
Germany, where he would be safe from extradition.
"I will not run away. I want to fight these allegations on a
level playing field. I have three little children. My wife is
pregnant with twins. I just want to be with them," he said in
court.
The prosecution again painted Dotcom as an extreme flight
risk because of he had had multiple passports, sources of funds,
and access to various means of travel.
It also said he had a previous history of trying to evade
arrest, when he allegedly fled to Thailand from Germany to dodge
insider trading charges.
The United States is expected to file its extradition
application within the next few weeks.