Websites leak more info than consumers aware-study

* 61 percent of sites in study leaked username or user ID
* FTC advocates 'do not track' mechanism
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 Consumers are less anonymous
than they think while surfing the Web, according to a study
released on Tuesday that triggered new calls for "do not track"
rules.
More than half of the 185 high-traffic websites looked at
in the study shared a consumer's username or user ID with
another site, Stanford University's Computer Security
Laboratory found.
Google (GOOG.O), Facebook, comScore SCOR.O and Quantcast
were among the top recipients of username and user ID
information.
Federal Trade Commission Chairman Jon Leibowitz said the
study would help in the agency's efforts to protect consumers'
online privacy and keep at bay what he called the "cyberazzi,"
likening behavioral advertising and data collection to the
paparazzi known for tracking celebrities' every move.
"A host of invisible cyberazzi, cookies and other data
catchers follow us as we browse, reporting our every stop and
action to marketing companies that in turn collect an
astonishingly complete profile of our online behavior,"
Leibowitz said at a privacy forum at the National Press Club on
Tuesday.
In a preliminary staff report issued late last year, the
FTC backed the creation of a "do not track" option for the
Internet that would limit the ability of advertisers to collect
consumers' data.
Leibowitz said he envisioned a system that would be easy
for consumers to use "and one that all companies employing
cyberazzi have to respect."
Information leakage is a pervasive issue, said Jonathan
Mayer, the study's author, noting that 61 percent of the
websites he interacted with leaked a username or user ID.
"Many times, developers are not thinking about privacy
issues, and it's a fact of life that information is going to
leak to third parties. I think we have to recognize that's just
the way the Web works," said Mayer, a Stanford graduate
student.
The study found that signing up on the NBC website shared a
user's email address with seven other companies, while viewing
a local ad on the Home Depot website sent a user's name and
email address to 13 companies.
"If you can have 'do not track,' you will instill in
consumers the kind of sense of control that builds faith in the
Internet," said John Simpson, privacy project director for the
nonprofit Consumer Watchdog.
Leibowitz applauded Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Mozilla and
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) for adding "do not track" features to their
browsers and said he hoped Google would soon follow suit.
He added that the FTC had no intention of ending behavioral
advertising, but was advocating giving consumers streamlined
and effective choices about the collection and use of their
data.
"I believe we can keep cyberazzi lenses focused on willing
subjects and at the same time ensure the right of all citizens
to choose the public faces we present to the world," he said.
Legislation has been put forward in Congress to allow
consumers to say they do not want to be tracked, but it has
found little traction thus far.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin; editing by John Wallace)