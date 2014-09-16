Georgian Partners leads new funding round for Canada's eSentire

TORONTO, Sept 16 ESentire Inc, a Canadian
start-up with an online security focus, said on Tuesday it had
raised C$14 million ($12.64 million) in a new round of funding
led by Georgian Partners, along with a cash injection from Cisco
Investments and Northleaf Venture Catalyst Fund.
Cambridge, Ontario-based eSentire, which secures, monitors
and defends the networks of more than 450 financial services
companies, law firms and healthcare providers, said the latest
round of fundraising also included further capital outlays from
existing investors such as Edison Partners and VentureLink.
Toronto-based Georgian Partners, a private equity firm that
invests in enterprise software, digital media and other such
companies, said it saw eSentire as a true market leader that was
already displacing and outpacing its larger counterparts.
Online security in recent months has become increasingly
important for large corporations. Home Depot Inc last
week confirmed a breach of its payment security systems, a data
theft that analysts warned could be as massive as one at Target
Corp last year.
Security experts at eSentire continuously monitor the
networks of its customers to detect and block cyber attacks in
real time, protecting more than $2 trillion in combined assets,
it said.
Based in the midst of the Canadian tri-city technology hub
of Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge, eSentire was on Deloitte's
list of tech companies to watch in 2013.
The company said it planned to immediately hire 40 people
for its research facility to keep pace with the demand for its
online security services.
"Cybercrime is a growing and continued threat to all facets
of life around the world," said Nitin Kawale, the head of Cisco
Systems Inc in Canada. "We believe eSentire will
continue to meet this challenge as the company grows its global
footprint."
($1 = 1.1075 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha, editing by G Crosse and Lisa Von Ahn)