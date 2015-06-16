French network management firm eyes vast Internet of Things grids

| FRANKFURT, June 16
FRANKFURT, June 16 Actility, a supplier of
software used to manage far-flung sensor networks dubbed the
Internet of Things, said on Tuesday it has taken $25 million in
new funding from top European telecom operators and the world's
largest contract electronics maker.
The financing round is led by Ginko Ventures, which is in
turn backed by Taiwan's Foxconn Technology, the
world's largest electronics manufacturer, along with telecom
operators KPN, Orange and Swisscom.
Paris-based Actility said the investment would allow it to
accelerate marketing of its network management platform for
running massive, citywide or even national networks of connected
objects, known as the Internet of Things (IoT).
The five-year-old company's IoT platform, called ThingPark,
enables a wide range of objects - from electric metres to farm
machinery to transportation fleets - to be hooked up to
operator-run networks and managed as one grid.
ThingPark allows millions of networked devices connected to
city or nationwide communications grids to operate over long
distances, use low-power batteries, keep network operating costs
low and maintenance requirements down, it said.
It works according to a recent standard for Low Power Wide
Area (LPWA) radio networks set by the LoRa Alliance, which was
set up in March and has attracted 300 corporate members.
ThingPark is open to a wide variety of vendors who are looking
to build and plug-in IoT applications to operator-run networks.
The new corporate funders join existing French and
Swiss-based investors BPI France Investissement, Idinvest
Partners, and Truffle Capital.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; editing by Susan Thomas)