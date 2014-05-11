Time Warner said to hold talks to buy Fullscreen Network - Bloomberg

May 11 Time Warner Inc has held talks to
acquire Fullscreen Inc, one of the popular YouTube video
networks, a person with knowledge of the matter said, according
to an article in Bloomberg on Saturday.
Officials at Time Warner were not immediately available for
comment Sunday morning.
Time Warner joins Yahoo! Inc and Relativity Media
LLC in looking at Fullscreen, which operates a network of
channels on Google Inc's YouTube, according to three
people, who all asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are private, the article said.
Fullscreen, backed by Peter Chernin and Comcast Ventures, is
the latest online video network to arouse the interest of big
media, Bloomberg said.
In an April release, Fullscreen said it has 380 million
subscribers and more than 3 billion monthly video views. The
company generated $50 million to $70 million in revenue last
year, which it shares with the YouTube channels in its network,
and isn't profitable, the person said, according to the article.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Rosalind Russell)