CORRECTED-Twilio buys video apps software; unveils call-quality features

By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, Sept 20 Twilio Inc. isn't a
name many consumers will recognise, even though it has recently
led a modest revival in the U.S. market for technology initial
public offerings by nearly quadrupling in value since its stock
market debut in June.
The software maker is making a small acquisition on Tuesday
that promises to allow customers ranging from big consumer
messaging apps to telecom operators and retailers to reach
billions of consumers with new video messaging features such as
augmented reality, without the hassle of downloading plug-ins.
Twilio doesn't have customers in the usual sense. Instead,
it has signed up more than a million developers who use its
software to build voice, video or text messaging features into
apps, including WhatsApp, Uber and Airbnb. It makes money when
usage takes off, charging fractions of a cent per user.
The cloud-based communications supplier aims to sustain its
lead in a market it pioneered eight years ago, one now teeming
with hundreds of rival start-ups and independent software
projects, as well as giants Cisco and Avaya Inc.
Twilio said it has agreed to acquire a team of ten
Madrid-based developers and proprietary technologies they built
for large group communications via video conferencing, file
transfer, chat or desktop sharing and which don't require users
to first download plug-ins.
The team, which was backed by European Commission funding,
is behind the Kurento Open Source Project, which has become
popular among multimedia developers.
"What Kurento does for Twilio is that this will be the basis
of all of our next-generation, cloud-based media services," said
Jeff Lawson, Twilio's founder and chief executive, in a phone
interview.
Twilio said the proprietary tools the team built will be
integrated into its programmable video service in coming months
for use by large-scale consumer video applications and big
corporate customers.
Businesses such as telecom operators and top retailers use
Twilio software to create customised messaging apps with voice
or video calling to market or provide customer service to their
users.
The company also plans to develop video applications such as
augmented reality and computer vision, which allow for facial
recognition, object detection and gesture tracking, based on the
work of the team behind Kurento.
Separately, San Francisco-based Twilio will introduce a
product that lets developers monitor voice messaging apps for
consistent call quality so they can identify problems such as
network congestion, poor WiFi connections or problems with a
user's own device.
Called "Voice Insights", it allows audio applications to
warn users that the have "poor network coverage" or "you are on
mute" or that they need to "check headset connection".
