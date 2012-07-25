New data pricing from Verizon, AT&T may complicate family life

* Verizon, AT&T allowing families to share data allowance on
multiple devices
* Drawback is that per gigabyte data prices are increasing
* New dinner table argument: Who hogged all the gigabytes?
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, July 25 Arguments around U.S. family
dinner tables may soon go from who talked too much on the phone
this month to who used up the family's Internet service.
Thanks to new metered pricing plans for Internet access
unveiled by top U.S. cellular providers Verizon Wireless
and AT&T Inc families will be able to share
a single data allowance for multiple devices. A drawback is the
higher price of data in these plans.
The companies say the new plans are designed to help
consumers save money and simplify their lives. Consumer
advocates worry that they will instead make managing the family
wireless plan more complicated than ever.
"I think what you'll see is a set of consumers that overbuy
and you'll see consumers that don't buy enough and get charged
overage," said John Breyault, National Consumers League vice
president of public policy. Breyault added that consumers "are
not that great at estimating their usage."
Mark Stair, Chief Executive of High 5 Software, a
Seattle-based business software supplier, is a Verizon Wireless
customer but is holding off on moving his family of five to the
new plan because it would increase his monthly bill by about $80
to $280.
Once it becomes necessary for all his children to have
smartphones, Stair said he will likely move to Verizon's 6
gigabytes plan and tell everyone to stay within 1 gigabyte each.
"Maybe anyone above 1 gigabyte has to do extra chores or
pick up dog doodoo for a month," said Stair.
REPLACING WI-FI WITH CELLULAR
Verizon and AT&T are hoping the shared data plans encourage
customers to add devices like the Apple Inc iPad to the
cellular network because the new plans eliminate the need for
multiple data subscriptions. Right now, many consumers forgo
tablets like the iPad that feature cellular links and instead
opt for cheaper ones that have only Wi-Fi, a short-range
technology used in many homes, so they can avoid paying another
monthly data fee on top of their smartphone bill.
But the downside of the new plans is that the fees charged
per gigabyte are much higher. Some Verizon Wireless customers
could end up paying five times as much as they do now for data
service. Under the new shared data plan, one gigabyte of data
will cost $50 per month and can be shared among up to 10
devices. The company charged $50 for five gigabytes of data
under its old plan, which did not allow for shared data.
AT&T's new plan, which will be available in late August,
quadruples the price for one gigabyte to $40 from $10.
While the ability to share gigabytes among multiple devices
could save money for some - particularly in families where some
people use less data and talk more on the phone - the higher per
gigabyte price will upset others.
"For a significant number of subscribers it's going to be
unacceptable," said CCS Insight analyst John Jackson. "Its hard
to imagine the average consumer saying this is the thing I've
been waiting for."
VOICE PRICE IS LESS IMPORTANT
Verizon and AT&T are offering unlimited text messaging and
voice calls as a way to lure consumers to adopt the new shared
data plans. The trouble is that many people are making fewer
phone calls these days.
Katherine Finnegan, a mother of three based on Omaha,
Nebraska, said her teenage children communicate a lot with
services like Twitter and Facebook. As a result, she is
sticking with her Sprint Nextel service, which limits voice
usage but allows for unlimited data.
"Data would be the thing we'd be looking for the best deal
on," said Finnegan, who signed up her family for unlimited
texting services a while ago after she received a few big bills
because her children went over their usage limits.
With unlimited text and voice becoming standard in the
shared plan, CCS Insight's Jackson said disputes over big bills
will center more on Internet usage.
"The argument around the dinner table will shift from who
hogged up all the texts or the minutes to who hogged all the
gigabytes," Jackson said.
To help parents, both AT&T and Verizon Wireless can send
alerts warning them that the family is nearing its monthly data
limit. Parents who pay an extra monthly fee to Verizon Wireless
can set data allowances per device and have the option to block
data from certain phones once the limit is reached.
AT&T's shared plan will not immediately allow parents to set
specific data limits for individual devices in August but it
will eventually offer this service.
Both companies also have online calculators aimed at helping
customers predict their data needs. For example, AT&T says 30
minutes of daily video streaming would use 1.76 gigabytes of
your monthly allowance, or 4.5 gigabytes if it's high definition
video.
EXPLODING USAGE
There's a simple reason behind Verizon's and AT&T's move to
higher data prices: consumers are sharply increasing their usage
of wireless data services.
AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson recently told an
investor conference that he expects mobile data usage to
increase by 75 percent in each of the next five years.
In the meantime analysts expect home Internet
providers--whether it be cable or telephone companies -- to move
toward metered pricing away from flat monthly fees for unlimited
usage.
If this happens there may come a point where some heavy
users of data services end up having both their cellular and
home Internet allowance run out before the end of the month.
"It is a legitimate cause for concern," said CCS Insight's
Jackson, adding that people will likely have to spend a much
higher portion of their earnings on Internet services in future.