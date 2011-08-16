CORRECTED - Businesses in U.S. complain of .xxx shakedown

(An earlier version of this story stated that Manwin is
Canadian-based. The company is based in Luxembourg.)
*Companies pay to protect brands in new pornography domain
*New domains bring risk of trademark infringement
*Hustler threatens legal action against domain operator
By Terry Baynes
NEW YORK, Aug 15 In preparation for a new
triple-x Internet domain that will launch in December, lawyers
for the most storied brands in the United States are scrambling
to prevent an x-rated rip-off of an invaluable asset: corporate
Web addresses.
The domain operator administering the .xxx domain is
accepting early applications from brand owners who want control
over their names. ICM Registry says it has received over
900,000 "expressions of interest" from companies that want to
preregister their trademarks or block others from snapping them
up to create, say, a Barbie.xxx or Coke.xxx.
While some adult-content providers are paying the
approximately $200 fee because they want to use the domain,
other non-porn brands ranging from MTV Networks and Budget
Travel to the Red Cross are preregistering to avoid future
legal battles with cybersquatters who register trademarks with
the intention of reselling them.
Porn and mainstream businesses alike complain they are
being forced to buy domain names they don't want, don't need
and won't use -- and compare the process to a hold-up.
"Many feel they're being blackmailed to protect their
brands," said Kristina Rosette, a trademark lawyer at the law
firm Covington & Burling. She added that requiring
preregistration fees to protect trademarks is not uncommon
among domain registries, which then include the expected
revenue in their business plans and projections.
ICM Registry, the private company that is introducing .xxx,
was founded by Stuart Lawley, a British tech investor. He and
his partners first proposed the .xxx domain in 2000 to the
Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN),
the international governing body that oversees top-level
domains and reviews new applications. Yet because of fierce
opposition from religious and conservative groups on moral
grounds, and the Internet pornography industry, which feared
censorship, it took ICM until this past March to win a final
approval from ICANN's board and a 10-year contract to manage
the .xxx domain.
NOT MAKING A DIME
Now that Lawley is finally in the home stretch and
preparing to launch ICM in December, he dismisses charges that
he is shaking down registrants. "We're doing it on a
cost-recovery basis. We don't make a dime out of it," he said,
adding that the fees would serve to cover the cost of verifying
the applicant's identity and trademark ownership.
ICM is the latest company to stake out territory in the
fast-growing registry landscape. The most established player in
the field is Verisign (VRSN.O), which operates both the .com
and .net domains. Another outfit, Afilias, owns .info and .mobi
for sites designed for mobile devices. The number of registry
companies is expected to explode next year, when ICANN will
allow any company to apply for its own domain extension, like
.apple or .facebook.
Most big companies own tens of thousands of domain names,
according to Frederick Felman, the chief marketing officer of
MarkMonitor which helps companies protect their brands online.
Warner Brothers, for example, owns not only warnerbros.com but
also batman.com, harrypotter.com and looneytunes.com among many
others.
HERE COME THE TYPOSQUATTERS
Each new domain brings a new round of cybersquatters, who
register well-known trademarks to increase Web traffic or later
sell them at an inflated price. Close behind are typosquatters,
who register famous names with slight typographic errors, like
Peppsi instead of Pepsi. The threat of rampant brand hijacking
has alarmed companies who worry about the costs of defensive
registrations with the launch of new domains.
A trademark owner that falls victim to cybersquatting or
typosquatting must take legal action against the domain name
holder, invoking ICANN's dispute resolution policy to wrestle
back the address. The process can take months and several
thousand dollars in legal fees.
When ICANN opens the gates to new domains starting in
January 2012, the cost of brand protection is going to
skyrocket. "Multiply .xxx times several hundred, and that's the
scale of the problem," said Felman.
The businesses most affected by the launch of the .xxx
domain are big name adult entertainment companies, such as
Luxembourg-based Manwin and U.S.-based Hustler, which own
dozens of domain names. They are not only refusing to pay, but
also demanding that ICM block their domains free of charge.
Manwin, one of the world's largest online porn companies,
owns domains including Brazzers.com, Xtube.com and YouPorn.com.
In June, its lawyers sent a letter to Lawley, listing 57 of its
pre-existing domain names and warning ICM to protect those
names or risk the consequences.
Manwin "has placed ICM on notice that registration of its
domain names without its consent will constitute a violation of
Manwin's rights," the company said in a statement. Hustler,
which owns domains including Hustlertv.com, Hustlerclothing.com
and Hustlerstore.com, has sent a similar letter.
ICM responded to the legal threats with a seven-page report
in July, claiming that a registry cannot be sued for trademark
infringement. The letters, though, have placed ICM on notice,
which increases the potential for liability if ICM sells the
trademarked names, said Rosette.
NO TO SPONGEBOB.XXX
Eighty percent of registrants so far have been from outside
the pornography industry, according to Easyspace, a British
registrar which has been taking preorders on behalf of
businesses that want to protect their brands before the
official registration period opens in September.
MTV Networks was among the early brands to sign up to
protect names such as VH1 and Comedy Central. "This is a unique
launch," said MTV spokesman Mark Jafar in an emailed statement.
While the company will not operate a website at spongebob.xxx,
it will "be preventing others from owning it," Jafar said,
noting that MTV is registering more brands with .xxx than it
normally would for a new domain.
Budget Travel cited similar concerns about a potential
budgettravel.xxx. If people are Googling "budget travel" while
planning a vacation, "We don't want them coming across
something inappropriate," said Lisa Schneider, the digital
general manager for the travel site Budget Travel.
SPECIAL TREATMENT FOR RED CROSS
Not all registrants have to pay the $200 to $300 fee. Under
ICANN's rules, certain nonprofits including the Red Cross and
the International Olympic Committee receive special protection
in new domains because of their international status. At ICM's
request, Red Cross has submitted a list of its brand names,
along with their Spanish and French translations, which will be
blocked from .xxx free of charge, according to a Red Cross
spokeswoman.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals also signed up.
However, instead of blocking its name,said PETA spokeswoman
Lindsay Rajt, the organization will launch peta.xxx as a
pornography site that draws attention to the plight of
animals.
(Reporting by Terry Baynes; Editing by Eileen Daspin and
Eric Effron)