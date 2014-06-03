KKR to buy Internet Brands for $1.1 bln - NY Times

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hover near 2-year highs on U.S. optimism, euro steady
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
June 3 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP has agreed to buy website operator Internet Brands Inc from Hellman & Friedman and JMI Equity for $1.1 billion in a bid to help the company expand its services, the New York Times reported citing people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/myv79v)
Internet Brands operates websites such as Lawyers.com, CarsDirect and ApartmentRatings.com. Most of its revenue comes from online advertising.
Internet Brands' chief executive, Bob Brisco, and its management team will hold a minority stake and continue to run the company, the report said. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.