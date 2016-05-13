InterOil shareholders nominate 5 independent directors to board

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Oil and gas producer InterOil Corp's former chief executive, Phil Mulacek, and other shareholders nominated five independent directors to the company's board.
The shareholders, who collectively own about 7.6 percent of InterOil, said in a statement "the incumbent board has presided over a massive destruction of shareholder value."
Up to Thursday's close, the company's shares had fallen more than 38 percent in the last 12 months.
InterOil on Friday reported a smaller net loss for the first quarter ended March 31, helped by lower exploration and finance costs. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.