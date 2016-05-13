UPDATE 1-InterOil ex-CEO nominates himself, 4 others to board

(Adds company response, background; compares results with estimates)

May 13 InterOil Corp founder and former Chief Executive Phil Mulacek and another shareholder nominated Mulacek and four others to the oil and gas producer's board.

InterOil, which reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Friday, said it was reviewing the nominations.

Mulacek and some other shareholders, who collectively own about 7.6 percent of InterOil, said in a statement that "the incumbent board has presided over a massive destruction of shareholder value."

Up to Thursday's close, the Papua New Guinea-focused company's shares had fallen more than 38 percent in the last 12 months.

However, InterOil said it was confident about enhancing shareholder value by implementing its strategic plans, including completing the appraisal of the Elk and Antelope fields to draw liquefied natural gas from Papua New Guinea's biggest undeveloped gas deposit.

"We believe that attempting to place five handpicked nominees, including Mr. Mulacek, on the InterOil Board is yet another step in Mulacek's pursuit of a self-serving agenda to influence or take control of the company," InterOil said in a statement.

Mulacek, CEO of InterOil from its inception in 1997, retired from the post in 2013.

InterOil reported a net loss of $17 million, or 34 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31. Analysts on average had expected a loss of 31 cents per share. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)