UPDATE 1-InterOil asks shareholders to reject founder's board nominees

May 17 InterOil Corp urged shareholders
to reject board nominations made by founder and former Chief
Executive Phil Mulacek, saying they were "not in the best
interests" of investors.
Mulacek, along with shareholder Petroleum Independent &
Exploration LLC, nominated himself and four others to the Papua
New Guinea-focused oil and gas producer's board on Friday.
InterOil shares, which have fallen about 60 percent since
Mulacek retired as CEO at the end of April 2013, were up 1.2
percent at $32.10 in afternoon trading.
In a letter to shareholders on Tuesday, InterOil's board
said that Mulacek had "material conflicts of interest" due to
his 20 percent stake in Kina Petroleum Ltd and his
position as president of PNG Drilling Ventures, which holds
interests in some InterOil wells.
Mulacek called on shareholders to support the nominations
made by him and Petroleum Independent & Exploration.
The board "lacks needed expertise and understanding of
exploration and development operations in Papua New Guinea,
which has led to cost overruns, repeated operational failures
and high and increasing debt levels," he wrote in a letter to
investors on Tuesday.
He said the board was allowing the company's "management to
dispose of assets at fire-sale prices," including the sale of
more than half of its interest in the Elk and Antelope fields in
Papua New Guinea to France's Total SA in 2014.
Total is developing an liquefied natural gas project in the
Elk and Antelope fields with InterOil and Oil Search Ltd
.
InterOil's annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for June
14.
The company has said it is confident about enhancing
shareholder value by implementing its strategic plans, including
completing the appraisal of the Elk and Antelope fields to draw
LNG from Papua New Guinea's biggest undeveloped gas deposit.
