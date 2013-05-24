版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 24日 星期五 17:08 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-InterOil, Pacific LNG enter into negotiations with ExxonMobil on Elk, Antelope fields

May 24 InterOil Corp : * Interoil and Pacific LNG group enter into exclusive negotiations with ExxonMobil on development of the elk and antelope resource * Says there will be staged payments before and after production commences * Says transaction discussed with government of papua new guinea * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
