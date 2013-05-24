InterOil in talks with Exxon to develop Papua New Guinea assets

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Liquefied natural gas producer InterOil Corp and its joint venture partner have entered into exclusive negotiations with Exxon Mobil Corp to develop gas fields in Papua New Guinea.
The discussions include the possibility of an Exxon unit, ExxonMobil Papua New Guinea Ltd, taking an interest in petroleum retention license 15, InterOil said.
InterOil and its partner, Pacific LNG, will get funding to drill additional wells in the Elk and Antelope fields, which form part of the license.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc last July said it was in talks to buy into InterOil's Papua New Guinea exploration licenses and an LNG terminal.
InterOil has licenses covering about 3.9 million acres in Papua New Guinea, and the company is also building a $6 billion LNG terminal with an annual capacity of 9 million metric tons.
InterOil shares closed at $93.47, while Exxon closed at $91.79 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict