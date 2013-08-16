China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Aug 16 InterOil Corp and ExxonMobil Corp remain in talks to jointly develop InterOil's Elk and Antelope natural gas fields in Papua New Guinea, InterOil said on Friday after a website reported negotiations had ended without an agreement.
InterOil's shares fell as much as 12 percent following the report in PNG Industry News. ()
The news service, citing an unidentified source, said the talks were "dead" and that ExxonMobil's exclusive period for negotiations had ended.
InterOil, responding to a query from the New York Stock Exchange, said its policy was to not comment on market speculation or negotiations. But it added: "Negotiations with ExxonMobil Papua New Guinea Ltd regarding an agreement to monetize the Elk and Antelope fields are ongoing."
ExxonMobil spokesman Patrick McGinn declined to comment.
ExxonMobil needs gas for its $19 billion Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas (PNG LNG) project.
InterOil, which has its headquarters in Cairns, Australia, was awarded the license to develop the fields in November 2010. The license covers nine blocks surrounding the Elk and Antelope fields.
The talks also included funding of InterOil and its partner Pacific LNG to drill additional delineation wells in the fields.
InterOil shares were down 5 percent at $70.38 in early afternoon trading.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.