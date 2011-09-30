UPDATE 2-InterOil seeks partner for Papua New Guinea project

(Adds details on LNG project, Papua New Guinea assets)

Sept 30 InterOil Corp said it was seeking an operating and equity partner to develop its $6 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Papua New Guinea's Gulf province.

The company said the partner will also assist in the sale of an interest in the company's Elk and Antelope gas fields and exploration assets in Papua New Guinea.

Australia-based InterOil holds three onshore exploration licenses in Papua New Guinea and has petroleum licenses covering about 3.9 million acres.

A strong Asian LNG market and increased interest in exploration and investment in Papua New Guinea makes it an attractive time to seek a partner, the company said in a statement.

The integrated energy company said it has retained Morgan Stanley & Co, Macquarie Capital (USA) and UBS AG as joint financial advisors to assist in soliciting and evaluating proposals from potential partners.

The LNG project, which the company is developing with Pacific LNG in a joint venture called Liquid Niguini Gas Limited (LNGL), recently drew criticism from the Papua New Guinea government on grounds that the project is not what it had originally approved.

InterOil shares closed at $46.51 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)