ExxonMobil to buy InterOil for about $2.5 bln

July 21 ExxonMobil Corp said it would buy InterOil Corp for more than $2.5 billion in stock, adding a new gas field to expand its exports from Papua New Guinea.

Exxon Mobil said it would pay InterOil shareholders $45 per share in stock. The offer was pitched at an 8 percent discount to InterOil's Wednesday close. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

