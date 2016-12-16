InterOil says raises cap on additional cash payment in Exxon deal

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 InterOil Corp said it has increased the cap on an additional cash payment based on the output from a natural gas field in Papua New Guinea that was part of its sale agreement with ExxonMobil Corp.
The all-stock deal, valued at more than $2.5 billion when it was made public in July, will give Exxon access to a gas field to expand exports from Papua New Guinea and better position it to meet Asian demand for liquefied natural gas.
The changes to the additional cash payment represent an increase in total potential consideration to about $78.94 per InterOil share from about $71.87 earlier, InterOil said in a statement.
The payment is worth $7.07 per share for each trillion cubic feet equivalent (tcfe) of certified gross resource from the Elk-Antelope field above 6.2 tcfe and up to a maximum of 11 tcfe, up from the earlier cap of 10 tcfe.
InterOil also said the termination fee has been increased to $100 million from $67 million, and extended the outside date of the transaction to March 31, 2017. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.