ExxonMobil bids $2.2 bln for InterOil, may spark bidding war

MELBOURNE, July 18 ExxonMobil Corp has made a
bid worth at least $2.2 billion for Papua New Guinea-focused
InterOil Corp, winning the support of InterOil and
topping an offer from Oil Search Ltd, Oil Search said
on Monday.
ExxonMobil's move pits it against French giant Total SA
, which is backing Oil Search's offer with an agreement
to buy part of InterOil's stake in the potentially lucrative
Elk-Antelope gas field.
Oil Search has at least until July 21 to submit a revised
offer and said it was talking to Total about making a higher
bid.
"The parties are in active dialogue and have the flexibility
to submit a revised offer either during the three day notice
period or after InterOil enters into an Arrangement Agreement
with ExxonMobil," Oil Search said.
ExxonMobil has offered $45 worth of its own shares for each
InterOil share plus a payment of $0.90 per million cubic feet
equivalent (mcfe) for resources of more than 6.2 trillion cubic
feet at the Elk-Antelope gas field.
That compares with Oil Search's offer of 8.05 of its own
shares for every InterOil share, valuing InterOil's shares at
$42.66 on Friday's close, plus $0.77 per mcfe for resources of
more than 6.2 tcfe at Elk-Antelope.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)