InterOil gets unsolicited takeover offer from unnamed bidder

June 30 InterOil Corp, which agreed last month to be acquired by Australia's Oil Search Ltd, said it had received an unsolicited offer from an unnamed bidder.

InterOil said on Thursday that it had agreed with Oil Search to engage in further talks with the third party.

In May, InterOil agreed to be acquired by Oil Search in a $2.2 billion deal. (Reporting by Kirti Pandey)

