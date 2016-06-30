InterOil gets unsolicited takeover offer from unnamed bidder

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 InterOil Corp, which agreed last month to be acquired by Australia's Oil Search Ltd, said it had received an unsolicited offer from an unnamed bidder.
InterOil said on Thursday that it had agreed with Oil Search to engage in further talks with the third party.
In May, InterOil agreed to be acquired by Oil Search in a $2.2 billion deal. (Reporting by Kirti Pandey)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.