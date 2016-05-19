Oil Search makes $2.2 bln bid for PNG rival InterOil

MELBOURNE May 20 Oil Search Ltd has agreed on a takeover offer worth $2.2 billion for its Papua New Guinea rival InterOil Corp and said on Friday it would sell part of InterOil's key asset to French giant Total SA .

"The InterOil board has thoroughly considered this transaction and we believe it delivers significant value to all InterOil shareholders," InterOil Chairman Chris Finlayson said in a statement.

Oil Search is offering 8.05 of its shares plus a contingent value right for each InterOil share, which Oil Search said valued InterOil at $40.25 a share, a 27 percent premium to InterOil's close on Thursday. (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)