RPT-Oil Search, InterOil should seek competition approvals for merger -PNG watchdog

(Repeats story published on Tuesday, no change to text)
By James Regan
SYDNEY May 24 Papua New Guinea may challenge
the $2.2 billion merger between Oil Search Ltd and
InterOil Corp if they fail to comply with
anti-competition procedures, the country's corporate watchdog
said Tuesday.
The commissioner of Papua New Guinea's Independent Consumer
and Competition Commission (ICCC), Paulus Ain, said he was
concerned the parties were not coming to the ICCC for regulatory
approvals. The merger would assemble a liquefied natural gas
powerhouse in the country.
Asked by Reuters in an email if the ICCC would take legal
action to block the transaction, Ain said this was "an option
available," but ICCC was first urging the parties to seek the
relevant approvals.
"As good corporate entities, they should consider applying
to ICCC for an independent assessment into the proposed
acquisition," Ain said.
The warning comes as InterOil's ex-chief executive, and
other shareholders representing more than 7 percent of
InterOil's shares, criticised the deal, saying it undervalues
InterOil and erases $1 billion in revenue it was due to receive
from France's Total SA..
Analysts have mostly endorsed the union, with Morgans
maintaining its target price for Oil Search at A$8.40 ($6.01) a
share. The stock closed at A$6.51 on Tuesday.
A spokesman for Oil Search said the companies would engage
in what it hopes will be "constructive discussions" with the
ICCC to address the concerns.
InterOil is coveted for its stake in the Elk-Antelope
fields, which could hold at least 6.2 trillion cubic feet of
natural gas.
Oil Search on Friday proposed offering 8.05 of its shares
for each InterOil share plus a contingent value right tied to
the size of the eventual reserves in Elk-Antelope.
The share component valued InterOil at $40.25 when it was
announced. InterOil has since surged to close at $42.24 on
Monday.
Papua New Guinea's high-quality gas and low operating costs
have encouraged the development of two LNG projects, PNG LNG
project, run by ExxonMobil Corp, and the proposed Papua
LNG project, run by Total SA.
Oil Search has agreed to sell more than half of InterOil's
stake in Papua LNG to Total.
As a result, Oil Search will end up with 29 percent of the
Papua LNG project, complementing its 29 percent stake in PNG
LNG. Total's stake in Papua LNG will rise to 48 percent.
Oil Search said it continues to believe the deal is
compelling for both Oil Search and InterOil shareholders.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)