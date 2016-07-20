Total says analysing ExxonMobil's competing offer for InterOil

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS, July 20 French oil and gas company Total said on Wednesday it was analysing a competing offer made by rival U.S oil giant ExxonMobil's for explorer InterOil Corp, its partner in a gas field in Papua New Guinea.
ExxonMobil this week trumped an offer from Oil Search, which was backed by Total. Oil Search is due to declare on Thursday whether or not it will match ExxonMobil's $2.2 billion bid.
"Total is analysing the competing offer in line with its demonstrated policy for capital discipline on acquisitions and investments," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.