Total says analysing ExxonMobil's competing offer for InterOil

PARIS, July 20 French oil and gas company Total said on Wednesday it was analysing a competing offer made by rival U.S oil giant ExxonMobil's for explorer InterOil Corp, its partner in a gas field in Papua New Guinea.

ExxonMobil this week trumped an offer from Oil Search, which was backed by Total. Oil Search is due to declare on Thursday whether or not it will match ExxonMobil's $2.2 billion bid.

"Total is analysing the competing offer in line with its demonstrated policy for capital discipline on acquisitions and investments," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)