Vitol-Carlyle venture to buy Dutch firm Inter Oil B.V.

Nov 14 (Reuters) -
** Varo Energy, a joint venture between the world's top oil
trader Vitol and private equity firm Carlyle Group, says
it has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares
in Inter Oil B.V., the holding company of retail and wholesale
businesses operating under the brand names "Brand Oil" and
"Amigo" in the Netherlands
** Through the acquisition, VARO will expand its retail
network in the Netherlands by 84 gas stations mostly situated in
the north-east of the country
** Together with its existing retail service station
network, which VARO operates under the brand "Argos", the
company will operate nearly 150 fuel service stations in the
Netherlands and Germany
